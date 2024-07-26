Exclusive: Brighton interested in recruiting €20m defender as two stars face uncertain futures

Joel Veltman and Tariq Lamptey face uncertain futures at Brighton and should one of the duo leave, the Seagulls could move for Benfica right-back Alexander Bah.

Veltman and Lamptey are out of contract with the Premier League club in 2025 and if they don’t sign new deals at the Amex, this summer would be the ideal time to sell the defenders.

Brighton are yet to make a decision on the futures of the full-backs and if the Seagulls sell the two stars, sources have told CaughtOffside that the English outfit could move for Benfica’s Alexander Bah.

The Premier League side are interested in the 26-year-old and have already held talks with the Portuguese club to enquire about the details of a deal.

Benfica are seeking €20m for Bah, who has a contract at the Estádio da Luz until 2027.

New Brighton coach Fabian Hürzeler appreciates the Danish star and would like to have the 26-year-old in his squad, however, it remains to be seen if the Seagulls will make a move for the Benfica star as it also depends on what happens with Veltman and Lamptey.

Who is Brighton target Alexander Bah?

Bah is a 26-year-old right-back who has been at Benfica since 2022 having made the switch to Portugal from Slavia Prague. The defender featured in 32 games for the Portuguese giants last season, scoring two goals and assisting a further four.

The 2023/24 campaign was a tough one for the player as he had to deal with injury issues but that didn’t stop Bah from going to Euro 2024 to represent Denmark. The Benfica star played in all four matches in Germany for his nation before they were eventually eliminated from the competition by the hosts in the Round of 16.

Bah would be a great fit for Brighton if they decide to sign the full-back as he is very energetic and a great ball passer. The Danish talent is also versatile, which is always a useful trait to have in the Premier League.