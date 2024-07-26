23-year-old has heart set on Tottenham exit amid La Liga interest

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil has his heart set on a move to Girona this summer as the 23-year-old wants to put an end to his failed time in North London.

The Spaniard has been with Tottenham since 2021 but has failed to establish himself in the Spurs starting 11 since then. The winger spent time on loan with Valencia and Sevilla during this period, but none of these experiences helped his chances in the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou allowed Gil to stick around last season but the 23-year-old only received 233 minutes of action across 12 appearances.

Gil knows his minutes will be limited again at Tottenham throughout the upcoming campaign and wants to complete a move to Girona this summer. Personal terms have already been agreed between the La Liga club and the Spurs player, with the Spanish star’s camp having already informed the Premier League outfit about their client’s wish to leave.

According to Fabrizio Romano, talks are currently ongoing to try and reach an agreement over a transfer fee and once that is complete, that should pave the way for the winger’s exit out of the Premier League.

Bryan Gil to end torrid time at Tottenham

Gil was once one of La Liga’s hottest prospects following a very successful loan spell at Eibar during the 2020/21 campaign. That caught the attention of Tottenham but his switch to North London never worked out as the Premier League has always seemed too physical for the winger.

A move was necessary for the 23-year-old this summer as the Spaniard runs the risk of not developing his game due to a lack of minutes.

Going back to Spain should help Gil find the best version of himself and at Girona, he will be working under a brilliant coach in Michel.