Exclusive: “Chelsea are working on it” – Blues closing in on signing as Osimhen wait continues

Chelsea continue to work away in the transfer market as new manager, Enzo Maresca, takes the first-team squad through their pre-season paces.

The Blues will need to hit the ground running under the Italian if he’s to have any chance of bringing longed-for success back to Stamford Bridge.

Owner, Todd Boehly, has shown himself to be a man with little to no patience, meaning Maresca needs to succeed where Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino have failed.

Chelsea closing in on Jorgensen deal

It’s vital, therefore, that the manager gets the players that he wants this summer, and it appears that the club are on the verge of another capture.

“I can also tell you that there is still no business between Chelsea and Villarreal for Filip Jorgensen,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“From what I’m told, the goalkeeper wants to go to Chelsea and Chelsea are working on it. They offered €20m but Villarreal want €25m, so it’s a really small gap.

“The negotiation will probably go to next week, but there’s a big chance to get the deal done.”

Landing the custodian will give Maresca the competition in the goalkeeping area that he desires.

Robert Sanchez will therefore not be able to rest on his laurels in the 2024/25 season, given that, if signed, Jorgensen will be breathing down his neck week in and week out.

With another month to go until the transfer window closes for business, there’s plenty of time for more deals to be done too.

As long as Chelsea can ensure that they stay within the bounds of Financial Fair Play, there’s a strong likelihood that they’ll still be major players in the marketplace.

One player that they’re unlikely to be signing now, however, is Napoli hit-man, Victor Osimhen.

“I’m not aware of anything fresh between Chelsea and Victor Osimhen,” Romano added.

“What I wanted to say is that Victor Osimhen, first of all, wants to leave Napoli, and the intention of Napoli remains to sign Romelu Lukaku, so this is the plan.

“What’s happening with Osimhen at the moment? Paris Saint-Germain have no intention to accept the first two conditions that Napoli discussed with them last week.

“Almost seven days ago, Napoli asked for Kang-in Lee to be part of the deal and PSG said no. Then Napoli asked PSG to pay the release clause, and PSG said no.

“So if the price drops, we can still consider PSG as an option, because Victor Osimhen would love to go to PSG and gave the green light to them 10 days ago.”