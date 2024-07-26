Euro 2024 hero being monitored closely by Man City but European giants leading race

Man City are monitoring the situation of Dani Olmo at RB Leipzig very closely but the Premier League champions are behind Barcelona in the race for the Spanish international.

The 26-year-old had a €60m release clause in his contract heading into the current transfer window but that expired last week. This will give interested parties more freedom to get a deal done as a lower fee may be agreed or the way the payments are structured will certainly help Barcelona given their financial issues.

Olmo looks certain to leave Leipzig this summer as the race for the midfielder is heating up.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona are pushing for the Spanish star and the Catalan club are believed to be leading the race for the Leipzig player. The La Liga giants will have to increase their offer for Olmo if they want to get a deal done as their valuation of the midfielder is less than what the Bundesliga club are demanding.

Barcelona will want to get a deal done fast as other big European clubs are monitoring the situation with two being Premier League champions Man City and German giants Bayern Munich.

Man City are considering a move for RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo

RB Leipzig have not yet received an official offer from Man City for Dani Olmo, reports Plettenberg; however, the Premier League champions are monitoring his situation very closely and are in regular touch with the player’s camp.

The Spain international would be a great asset for Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium as he is very versatile and has tonnes of ability. The 26-year-old’s injury history will be a concern for the Manchester club but it remains to be seen if that is a risk they are willing to take ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Olmo showed the world how good he is this summer in Germany as he fired Spain to Euro 2024 glory. The Leipzig star ended the tournament with three goals and two assists, scoring in every knockout round, except for the final.

A move to City would be a great next step for his career, although Barcelona is always going to be hard for a Spanish player to turn down as it remains to be seen where the 26-year-old ends up.