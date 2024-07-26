New striker could arrive at Arsenal should Gunners complete £30m sale as talks continue

Arsenal are in the market for a new number nine this summer and that could get closer should the North London club successfully sell Eddie Nketiah to Marseille over the coming weeks.

The Premier League giants are currently in talks with the French outfit over a deal for the forward as the Ligue 1 side are interested in the 25-year-old.

The biggest hurdle in the way of a move being completed is Arsenal’s £30m asking price, which is a lot for Marseille to pay out, reports Football Insider.

The French giants have already spent a significant amount of money this summer as they have brought Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in from the Premier League as the club’s board look to provide Roberto De Zerbi with a squad capable of challenging PSG this season.

Nketiah would be another exciting signing for Marseille as it remains to be seen if they match Arsenal’s asking price or if the Gunners are willing to lower it.

From a profit and sustainability standpoint, the sale of the striker would be very beneficial to the Gunners as the money would go down as pure profit, which could open the door for the North London club to sign a striker before the transfer window shuts.

Arsenal need a new number nine for the 2024/25 campaign

The £30m from the sale of Nketiah would go a long way in helping Mikel Arteta recruit a new number nine as the striker’s exit would also leave a space in Arsenal’s squad.

Kai Havertz played the role for the Gunners last season but there were times throughout the campaign when the North London team needed a marksman and that is a profile they don’t have in their squad at present.

Arsenal have been linked to several names throughout the summer from Brentford’s Ivan Toney to Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres. There has been no concrete interest in any specific player, but that doesn’t mean the Gunners will not sign a new number nine before the transfer window shuts.