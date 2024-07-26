Man City succeeding in their battle to keep €60m talent for 2024/25 campaign

Man City are winning their battle to keep hold of goalkeeper Ederson ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as Saudi Arabian clubs remain interested in the Brazilian star.

Al-Ittihad have been interested in the 30-year-old throughout the summer transfer window and are currently in talks to get a deal for the Premier League star over the line. However, these discussions have stalled.

According to Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between Al Ittihad and Man City for Ederson are not progressing, with a deal said to be complicated. The Saudi Arabian club are now believed to be considering their options as they have a list of targets, which includes goalkeepers in La Liga.

The main problem seems to be around the transfer fee for the Brazilian with Man City demanding €50m/€60m to part ways with one of their key players. The Premier League champions have been clear about this fee from the beginning and there will be no green light until it is matched.

This is good news for Man City fans as they will not have wanted to lose their goalkeeper heading into the new season but €60m would also be nice for a player who has shown signs of decline over the last 12 months.

Ederson’s tricky situation at Man City

The situation of Ederson at Man City is tricky as the player wants to leave and the Premier League champions are happy to sell the goalkeeper as his contract at the Etihad Stadium expires in 2026.

The Brazilian has also shown signs of decline but still remains a key player for Pep Guardiola as the 30-year-old is important for the way City build out from the back.

Stefan Ortega is ready to take over from Ederson should he leave Man City ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway next month, but that won’t be happening unless Al Ittihad match the Manchester club’s asking price.