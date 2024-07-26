Erik ten Hag “confident” 26-year-old will lead Man United’s success this season

Man United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that he is “confident” that Marcus Rashford will rediscover his 2022/23 form at Old Trafford ahead of the new season.

The winger experienced an underwhelming campaign at the Manchester club last season as the Red Devils underperformed as a whole. The 26-year-old produced just eight goals and five assists across 43 matches as fans of the Manchester club grew more and more frustrated with the payer as the season developed.

This resulted in Rashford missing out on a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024 and Man United supporters will hope that it motivates the player ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Speaking about Rashford during United’s pre-season preparations, Ten Hag has admitted that he is confident that the Englishman will reproduce the levels of performance he showed two years ago.

“I am confident, I trust Marcus,” the Dutch coach said via Fabrizio Romano. “I 100% believe he can do what he did two years ago in terms of goals and performances.”

Man United need Marcus Rashford to perform at his best this season

The 2024/25 is a huge one for Man United and Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils need to show signs of improvement and qualify for the Champions League at the very least.

A Marcus Rashford in top form will go a long way in achieving this and that was evident during the 2022/23 campaign. The winger featured in 56 matches for the Manchester club that season, producing an incredible 30 goals alongside a further 10 assists.

The 26-year-old was full of confidence and performing at the level Man United needed him to. The Premier League giants require Rashford to hit those heights again and Ten Hag seems to think he can.