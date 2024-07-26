Ilkhaber-Gazetesi claims that West Ham United are considering a raid for Turkish striker Baris Alper Yilmaz.

Galatasaray are reportedly asking a high fee of more than £25 million, although it is known that the Hammers are keen on adding the winger to their squad this summer.

The Hammers are interested in the Galatasaray star because of his outstanding performances at the 2024 European Championship.

Though he was unable to score or provide an assist, the 24-year-old surprised several European teams with his all-around performances for Turkey.

While he waits for a summer move, the 24-year-old is in top form thanks to his training with a personal trainer.

To be ready for a move to the Premier League, Yilmaz has been learning English.

Aston Villa and Napoli are rumoured to be fierce rivals for Yilmaz’s signing.

Yilmaz is an extremely fascinating potential this summer because of his versatility as a front-line forward.

In order to strengthen Julen Lopetegui’s squad before the upcoming season, West Ham moved quickly in the transfer market, bringing in Wes Foderingham, Luis Guilherme, and Max Kilman.

To add quality and experience to the squad, the Hammers may possibly sign Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui as well.

The club officials have decided to back the new manager in the market and they are happy to provide him the funds for fresh faces at the club.