Exclusive: Everton expected to bid £28m for Leeds man they see as a ‘priority’

Everton are readying themselves to enter the transfer market in a big way according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of their plans.

The sale of Amadou Onana has put some decent money in club coffers, and Sean Dyche has already indicated where he wants it spent.

The Toffees are keeping up the pressure on Leeds United for their brilliant young attacker, Willy Gnonto.

Everton consider Willy Gnonto a priority

There was a new approach in the past week for the 20-year-old, and the Merseyside outfit are evaluating whether to send a new higher offer – at around £28m mark – in the next few days.

Everton consider Gnonto a priority signing and, thanks to the player’s desire to leave Leeds, they remain convinced that they can successfully finalise an agreement with him.

It’s not just Gnonto that they’re after for their front line either, as CaughtOffside sources also understand that Everton are considering a new approach for Chelsea striker, Armando Broja.

The Albanian striker is still waiting to see if AC Milan make a move in the final part of the transfer window [the second half of August], but Brentford could also look to do business for him.

There’s been no final decision on the future of Ivan Toney, but he could leave given the concrete interest of West Ham and Crystal Palace. Stuttgart and Bayern Munich are also in that particular race.

Everton will watch those developments with interest as it could affect their move for Broja.

In any event, at the other end of the pitch, centre-back, Jarrad Branthwaite’s situation remains uncertain.

Man United remain interested in taking him to Old Trafford this summer, and a new concrete attempt could soon arrive.