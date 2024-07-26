10-goal attacker now very likely to join Tottenham this summer

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position to complete the signing of Federico Chiesa in a deal worth €30-35 million.

Federico Chiesa seems all set to make a move to the Premier League ahead of next season. With his contract at Juventus running out in 12 months, his future doesn’t lie at the Turin-based club.

There is interest in his services from other Italian clubs but according to a report from SportMediaset via CalcioNapoli24, Tottenham are closing in on the signature of the Italian international.

Chiesa had an impressive start to life in Turin following his move from Fiorentina. While the initial years did go according to plan and there were a lot of expectations from the winger, injuries have been a major hurdle for him and he hasn’t been able to achieve his true potential.

With his contract running out, he is expected to be on the move this summer as he doesn’t have a future at Juventus. There is interest in his services from Napoli as well as AS Roma. While both clubs feel he could be a great addition to their squad, he is unlikely to join either of them with a move to the Premier League on the cards.

More Stories / Latest News
“I think..” – Liverpool manager addresses future of first team ace amid exit rumours
Exclusive: Al-Hilal negotiating for Barcelona ace but focus remains on Nico Williams
Exclusive: Everton expected to bid £28m for Leeds man they see as a ‘priority’
Federico Chiesa to Spurs?

Tottenham closing in on Federico Chiesa

The report makes it quite clear that Chiesa will most likely join Tottenham Hotspur this summer. Ange Postecoglou is keen on adding more quality to his attack, he seeks more depth out wide on the flanks and feels the Italian international could be a great fit for them as he can feature anywhere in attack.

He might not have been at his best in recent seasons because of injuries but since he is only 26, Chiesa has time to bounce back. He can get things back on track and be a very important player for Spurs who are close to signing him in a deal worth €30-35 million. The Italian scored 10 goals in all competitions last season.

More Stories Federico Chiesa

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. If we sign this clown no no9 is coming in this isn’t the f ing answer he’s never been fit for nearly two years always in treatment room gil us better sess was better waste of money get the young boy fae Belgium instead of atleast show a bit of ambition n go get a bloody out n out no9 we seem last season we struggled to break teams down as ball would come straight back to on top of us as son n richy aren’t the answer n not strong enough holding ball up but yous fools that paid over the odds for season tickets as levy fooled yous again hahahaha unlucky

    Reply

  2. This is going to be the worst signing of the summer, £30 million for someone you hope will get better,waste of money. Get David up front and Eze out wide.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.