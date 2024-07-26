Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position to complete the signing of Federico Chiesa in a deal worth €30-35 million.

Federico Chiesa seems all set to make a move to the Premier League ahead of next season. With his contract at Juventus running out in 12 months, his future doesn’t lie at the Turin-based club.

There is interest in his services from other Italian clubs but according to a report from SportMediaset via CalcioNapoli24, Tottenham are closing in on the signature of the Italian international.

Chiesa had an impressive start to life in Turin following his move from Fiorentina. While the initial years did go according to plan and there were a lot of expectations from the winger, injuries have been a major hurdle for him and he hasn’t been able to achieve his true potential.

With his contract running out, he is expected to be on the move this summer as he doesn’t have a future at Juventus. There is interest in his services from Napoli as well as AS Roma. While both clubs feel he could be a great addition to their squad, he is unlikely to join either of them with a move to the Premier League on the cards.

Tottenham closing in on Federico Chiesa

The report makes it quite clear that Chiesa will most likely join Tottenham Hotspur this summer. Ange Postecoglou is keen on adding more quality to his attack, he seeks more depth out wide on the flanks and feels the Italian international could be a great fit for them as he can feature anywhere in attack.

He might not have been at his best in recent seasons because of injuries but since he is only 26, Chiesa has time to bounce back. He can get things back on track and be a very important player for Spurs who are close to signing him in a deal worth €30-35 million. The Italian scored 10 goals in all competitions last season.