25-year-old first-teamer on verge of Leicester City exit

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City defender Harry Souttar could leave the club this summer.

The tall defender was never really give enough chances by former Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca.

Having joined the club from Stoke City back in January 2023, the defender has failed to make a huge impact at Leicester.

Souttar faces tough competition within the team from Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Ben Nelson, Jannik Vestergaard and summer recruit Caleb Okoli.

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, the Australian player could be heading out of the club in a loan move to join either Sheffied United or Stoke City.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Saudi interest threatens Cancelo’s dream return to Barcelona
Exclusive: West Ham pursue personal terms for 21-goal reported Chelsea transfer target who blew up Championship
West Ham given all clear to sign 32-year-old Barcelona star

It would be another high profile exit from Leicester this summer, although not as big as midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who left the club to join Chelsea this summer and reunite with Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

Another player is on the verge of leaving Leicester City

It seemed like a change of manager would help the player and revive his career but since Steve Cooper joined the club, Souttar’s future has become uncertain and he could now be heading out soon.

The defender is known for his aerial ability and disciplined attitude while defending it looks like he is no longer needed at the club.

Although he would have loved to join a Premier League team this summer but as things stand, his future is likely to be in the Championship.

More Stories Harry Souttar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.