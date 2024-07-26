Leicester City defender Harry Souttar could leave the club this summer.

The tall defender was never really give enough chances by former Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca.

Having joined the club from Stoke City back in January 2023, the defender has failed to make a huge impact at Leicester.

Souttar faces tough competition within the team from Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Ben Nelson, Jannik Vestergaard and summer recruit Caleb Okoli.

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, the Australian player could be heading out of the club in a loan move to join either Sheffied United or Stoke City.

#lcfc defender Harry Souttar is a target for Championship clubs including Sheffield United and former club Stoke. Australian international set to go out on loan for the season #sufc #scfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 25, 2024

It would be another high profile exit from Leicester this summer, although not as big as midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who left the club to join Chelsea this summer and reunite with Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

Another player is on the verge of leaving Leicester City

It seemed like a change of manager would help the player and revive his career but since Steve Cooper joined the club, Souttar’s future has become uncertain and he could now be heading out soon.

The defender is known for his aerial ability and disciplined attitude while defending it looks like he is no longer needed at the club.

Although he would have loved to join a Premier League team this summer but as things stand, his future is likely to be in the Championship.