Man Utd star on Ten Hag conversation that may have saved Old Trafford career

Harry Maguire has revealed Erik ten Hag always intended to give him chances to prove himself at Manchester United last season.

It looked at various points last season like Maguire’s Manchester United career was coming to an end, with Ten Hag stripping him of the captaincy while he often found himself behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans in the centre-back pecking order.

But despite not starting a Premier League game until October, Maguire ended the campaign with 31 appearances under his belt across all competitions. What’s more, the 31-year-old won more aerial duels (69) than any other United player in league play, often emerging as one of their top performers during difficult runs of form.

And no matter how bleak things may have looked, Maguire has revealed he remained in dialogue with Ten Hag, who refused to write the defender off at Old Trafford.

“There was a lot of uncertainty over my future last year but I sat down with the manager, he told me where I was at, said he believed in me and I would get chances,” said Maguire (via BBC Sport).

“I proved last season when I got the chances I took them really well.”

Maguire remains realistic about Man Utd ambitions

It’s all change at Old Trafford this summer with Dan Ashworth the new sporting director and Omar Berrada appointed chief executive.

Supporters will hope those changes translate to increased success on the field for Manchester United who, despite winning EFL Cup and FA Cup titles under Ten Hag, slipped to eighth in the Premier League last season, finishing closer to 17th (28 points) than champions Manchester City (31).

But Maguire is remaining realistic about the upcoming campaign, certain there will be improvement but not expecting an immediate title challenge.

“I don’t think we will go from finishing eighth in the league to winning all the trophies overnight,” he said.

“But I do think we are moving in the right direction now and the decisions that have been made at the top will help this club get back to where it should be.”