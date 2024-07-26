Exclusive: Klopp the only worthwhile choice to take over from Southgate but Howe more likely

Gareth Southgate leaving the England job was the least surprising news post-Euro 2024.

Even if the Three Lions had triumphed in Berlin, there was little chance Southgate would continue as he would’ve bowed out at England’s greatest win since 1966.

The fact that his side were second best for the vast majority of the final against Spain made it a foregone conclusion that he would leave.

Regardless, he can look back on a job well done, if we place any sort of importance on the health and state of the national team.

Klopp unlikely to be new England boss

They were a shambles when Southgate took over and at least now England resemble one of European football’s elite nations.

If they could just get over the line…

Former agent, Jon Smith, believes there’s only one man for the job.

“My choice to replace Southgate would be Klopp, absolutely. He’s out of a job – not that he needs one – but my only concern is that it’s a bit too soon and he probably needs a year out to spend some time with his family,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“[…] I think the FA will actually end up going for a Potter or an Eddie Howe, because it’s an easy and a justifiable appointment.

“England are in a pretty decent place, but they need excitement.

“Gareth obviously did a good job over the years tactically, but we need a manager that brings high energy, younger, more evolved tactics, and somebody like Klopp would be phenomenal. I’d move heaven and earth to get him.

“Maybe there could be an interim coach before him and that would be revolutionary.”

If there’s one thing that the English Football Association have never been, it’s revolutionary.

They had the chance to be that way back when Brian Clough could’ve had the job and they appeared to bottle it.

Though they may have moved with the times to some extent since then, it’s such a stuffy and old fashioned organisation that you wonder if there’ll ever be a time when they’ve modernised to such an extent that they’ll be thought of as pioneers of the modern game.

If they were to go for Klopp, or even Pep Guardiola for that matter, that could be the start of them redressing the balance.