Leeds prepare documents to sign Brazil attacking midfielder

According to Corriere dello Sport, via MOT Leeds News, Leeds United are considering making a move for Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara.

After losing Glen Kamara to Rennes and Archie Gray to Tottenham this summer, the Whites’ options in the midfield have been severely reduced.

Sara was instrumental in getting the Canaries into the promotion hunt the previous season, and it is now believed that Leeds are an admirer of his talent.

Sara has been incredibly effective while at Carrow Road; in 46 Championship games last season, he recorded 13 goals and 12 assists.

However, if the Whites make significant squad investments, they may need to sell more important players.

Therefore, they must exercise caution while making spending decisions.

European teams Atalanta and Galatasaray, as well as Premier League teams Crystal Palace and Leicester, are vying for his signature.

Sara signed a deal with the Canaries in 2022, and it runs through 2026.

But the Canaries will not want to lose the Brazilian cheaply this summer since they know how crucial he is to their club.

It remains to be seen if Leeds can compete with Premier League clubs to sign the player but there is no doubt that a presence like Sara is needed in the Whites midfield.