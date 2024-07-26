The future of Wilfried Gnonto at Leeds United remains uncertain as Everton’s interest in the winger seems to have dropped off following the signing of Jesper Lindstrom.

The Toffees completed the loan-to-buy signing of Lindstrom from Napoli this week and with Jack Harrison also returning to Goodison Park on loan, the Merseyside club have plenty of options on the wings.

Everton have not been spending a lot of money this summer due to their financial issues but the recent £50m departure of Amadou Onana will have relieved some pressure on the Premier League side and they are likely to spend more money over the coming weeks.

One player the Blues have been linked with this summer is Leeds’ Gnonto but according to Sky Sports’ Alan Myers, that deal is unlikely to happen now following the arrival of Lindstrom.

The journalist wrote on his X account when responding to a fan’s question about the deal: “I’m not sure that one happens at this point, but who knows?”

Where will Wilfried Gnonto play next season?

Gnonto found himself with a mixed role at Leeds last season as Daniel Farke didn’t fancy the winger at the start of the campaign. The 20-year-old would go on to have a more prominent role during the second half of the term as the Yorkshire club pushed for promotion.

The youngster’s exit would not be the end of the world for the Championship club as they will likely receive a decent fee in return but the player staying could be beneficial given that the future of Crysencio Summerville is also uncertain.

Gnonto’s exit is not guaranteed and at present, the place where the 20-year-old will most likely play next season is Leeds.