After winning the 2023/24 Championship title, Leicester City are preparing for life back in the Premier League.

The Foxes suffered a shock relegation from the top-flight in 2022/23, but accrued 97 points under Enzo Maresca last season to lift the second-tier title.

Maresca has since departed for Chelsea to be replaced by Steve Cooper. However, excitement is still high as Leicester supporters look forward to welcoming the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool back to the King Power Stadium.

Tickets for Leicester City home games are generally in high demand, especially when they’re playing Premier League football.

So, how do you buy tickets to watch Leicester?

How to buy Leicester City tickets

Tickets for Leicester City home games can be purchased via the club’s official ticketing page.

For many games, tickets will only be sold to club members. Leicester City membership costs £35 per season for adults.

But buying a membership does not guarantee you any tickets.

Is buying Leicester City tickets easy?

Getting tickets for some games is easier than others when buying directly through the club.

Purchasing tickets through a trusted reseller, such as livefootballtickets.com can often be easier than buying from the club, especially for fans who only go to games every now and again.

What is the best resale ticket site for Leicester City tickets?

About the King Power Stadium

The King Power Stadium opened in July 2002, bringing an end to the Foxes’ long stay at their original Filbert Street home.

The current capacity of the King Power Stadium is 32,261.

The below dates are subject to possible change at this point.

19/08/2024 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h) 24/08/2024 15:00 Fulham (a) 31/08/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (h) 14/09/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (a) 21/09/2024 15:00 Everton (h) 28/09/2024 15:00 Arsenal (a) 05/10/2024 15:00 Bournemouth (h) 19/10/2024 15:00 Southampton (a) 26/10/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h) 02/11/2024 15:00 Ipswich Town (a) 09/11/2024 15:00 Man United (a) 23/11/2024 15:00 Chelsea (h) 30/11/2024 15:00 Brentford (a) 03/12/2024 19:45 West Ham (h) 07/12/2024 15:00 Brighton (h) 14/12/2024 15:00 Newcastle (a) 21/12/2024 15:00 Wolves (h) 26/12/2024 15:00 Liverpool (a) 29/12/2024 15:00 Man City (h)