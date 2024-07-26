“I think..” – Liverpool manager addresses future of first team ace amid exit rumours

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

The Reds defender has entered the last year of his contract at Anfield and rumours surrounding his potential exit have picked up pace.

The Merseyside club have three players entering the last year of their contract at the club including Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

However, only Trent has been regularly linked with a move away from the club, with Real Madrid keeping an eye on him, as reported by Christian Falk.

Real Madrid is getting concret with Trent Alexander-Arnold (25)

❇️ Arnold has contract til 2025, no contract extension at Liverpool yet

❇️ The Player is interested, there is contact since month — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 16, 2024

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has now addressed the uncertainty surrounding the future of one of his main players.

Before Liverpool’s friendly against Real Betis, Slot told reporters, as reported by GOAL:

“My answer will probably be a bit boring, I think it is the same answer you have heard in the last five six, seven years. That contract situation is not discussed at this place, but just keep trying I would say!”

Alexander-Arnold is currently away from the team due to an extended break after he was involved in the European Championship this summer.

Liverpool should offer Alexander-Arnold a new contract soon

Slot and Liverpool cannot afford to lose him this summer or in the near future as he has been crucial to their success under Jurgen Klopp.

The England international has shown time and again that his presence on the right side of the Liverpool team is important to their performances.

In this transition period following Klopp’s departure, Slot would want his right-back to stay with the club and avoid any interest from outside.

Right now, the Reds are focusing on incomings at the club instead of outgoings.