Liverpool make offer to sign Euro 2024 attacker who was knocked out in quarterfinal

Liverpool have not yet made a signing so far this summer but that could change soon as the Reds have reportedly made an offer to sign a new attacker.

The Merseyside club have are yet to show their strength in the transfer market this summer.

Last summer, under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool signed a number of midfield players in order to revamp their midfield after the departure of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

This summer they have been quiet but perhaps not for too long as the Premier League giants have reportedly made an offer to sign an attacker who was impressive for his country at Euro 2024.

Several English teams are interested in Baris Alper Yilmaz, who had a fantastic season with Galatasaray and made a big difference in the success of the national football team in Euro 2024.

Liverpool have reportedly made a £25 million bid for Galatasaray striker Yilmaz, according to Turkish publication Ajanspor.

He has played seven different positions for Galatasaray in his 108 games, including both the full-back positions.

He did not score a single goal or provided an assist at the Euros this summer but his all round performances caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Should Liverpool sign Galatasaray’s versatile attacker?

His ability to play upfront in all the position makes him a special player and it shows why the Reds are keen to bring him to Anfield this summer.

He played in 55 games for the yellow-reds the previous season, dishing out 12 assists and seven goals.

There is no word on whether Galatasaray would accept or reject Liverpool’s reporter offer, but the source claims that the attacker from Turkey visited London this summer.

It would be the perfect start to Liverpool’s transfer business to sign a player who could add quality to the squad and his ability to make others perform better, like he did at the Euros for his national team, will prove to be a valuable asset for the Reds.