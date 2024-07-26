Liverpool plotting move for French wonderkid after club files for bankruptcy

Liverpool are tracking young Bordeaux defender Mathys Angély after the club filed for bankruptcy, according to reports.

Six-time champions of France and Ligue 1 winners as recently as 2009, Bordeaux’s fall from grace has been swift and this week, they reached a new low as the club filed for bankruptcy following failed takeover talks from FSG.

As part of their punishment, Bordeaux have been handed an administrative demotion to the French third tier — renouncing their professional status in the process — despite finishing 12th in Ligue 2 last season.

Les Girondins — who in the past have launched the careers of Zinedine Zidane, Bixente Lizarazu, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jules Kounde and more — also look set to release every single player from their first team and academy squads.

One such player is 17-year-old centre-back Angély. The youngster already has five senior appearances under his belt for Bordeaux, while he’s been capped eight times for France across various youth levels.

Given his talent, it’s unsurprising to learn that Angély has a queue forming for his signature this summer.

But according to Foot Mercato, Liverpool are the current frontrunners.

Their report states that Liverpool — owned by FSG who, as mentioned, tried to take over Bordeaux recently — tried to sign the centre-back before he renewed his contract in France until 2028.

However, that renewal took place just days before Bordeaux filed for bankruptcy, meaning Angély — also capable of playing at the base of midfield — will be on the market this summer as a free agent.