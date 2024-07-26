Liverpool goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek is all set to join Swedish outfit IF Brommapojkarna this summer,

According to a report from Fotboll Direkt, the 20-year-old will join the Swedish club on loan for the upcoming campaign so that he can continue his development with regular football.

The goalkeeper signed for Liverpool back in 2019, but he is yet to make a single first-team appearance for them so far. He needs regular game time in order to continue his development. It will be interesting to see if Brommapojkarna can provide him with the opportunities he needs.

Regular exposure in the Swedish league could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential. Liverpool could lose Caoimhin Kelleher this summer and they will lead a talented young goalkeeper who can be a backup option to Alisson Becker.

If Mrozek can impress during his loan spell, he could take up that role at Liverpool in the near future. Alternatively, he could secure a move to a big club as well.

Liverpool want to keep Fabian Mrozek at the club

The 20-year-old is highly rated at the club and Liverpool are unwilling to sell him permanently. Portuguese club Vitoria de Guimaraes tried to sign the player on loan with an option to buy earlier. However, Liverpool turned down the offer. Liverpool are only prepared to let the player leave on loan.

Meanwhile. Brommapojkarna have the option to extend his loan deal for another season as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 20-year-old will be looking to make the most of his loan spell and prove his worth at the Swedish club. He will look to return to Liverpool as a better player next summer. If he manages to impress in Sweden, Liverpool might be able to sell him for a substantial amount of money next summer as well.