Manchester United are interested in the services of KAA Gent full-back Archie Brown.

The Red Devils have been quite busy in the ongoing transfer window. Following all the major changes to their management, they have already made some impressive signings. Manchester United have added Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro to their squad and are working to make further signings before the end of the deadline day.

Strengthening their defence remains one of the priorities despite having signed Yoro as they still need more depth and quality on the flanks.

According to a report from HITC, Manchester United are interested in the services of Archie Brown as they look to reinforce the full-back position. The English left-back has gone from strength to strength since leaving Derby County and his performances have put him on the wishlist of United.

While the Red Devils do have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in their squad, there is some concern about their fitness. Shaw has a history of injuries while Malacia didn’t play a minute of football last season because of injury.

As a result, Erik ten Hag seeks more depth in that position.

Man United want to sign Archie Brown

Manchester United already have quite a few targets for the left-back position but they have recently added KAA Gent full-back Brown’s name to their list. He is well known to people at United as their new minority owners, INEOS, signed him for FC Lausanne back in 2021. He had an impressive spell at the Swiss club which led to a move to Gent last summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s team have closely followed his progress and they feel he could be a good addition to the United squad. He is only 22 and will only get better with time. As a result, INEOS have put forward Brown’s name for United’s football departments to assess following an impressive season with the Belgian club where he contributed towards four goals in his 41 outings last season.

Furthermore, the defender is versatile enough to operate as a wingback as well as a winger. He could be a useful squad player for Manchester United in the coming seasons.