Man United News: Red Devils can sign target for less than his £84m release clause

Manchester United have completed two signings so far in the summer transfer window and they plan to bring in a few more.

The Red Devils have signed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro to address their attacking and defensive issues respectively.

However, they need another centre-back as they look to reshuffle their defense ahead of the new season.

The Premier League giants lost Raphael Varane after the end of last season and although they have signed one defender in Yoro, they need another one to strengthen their defense that leaked goals for fun last season.

Despite targeting moves for Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt and Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, they have now shifted their focus on another player.

They are targeting a move for Benfica defender Antonio Silva, and according to O Jogo, the Red Devils can sign him for less than his £84m release clause.

20-year-old Silva is one of the hottest prospects in football and United plan to add him to their defensive line up.

The report has mentioned that people at Man United think they can sign the defender for less than his massive release clause.

Silva is among the top young center backs in European football.

During the 2022–23 Liga Nos season, the young player was a crucial part of Benfica’s title winning team.

He also played two matches for Portugal in the recently concluded European Championships.

In his current Benfica deal, the 20-year-old is safeguarded by a massive £84 million release clause.

Man United think they can sign the Benfica defender

Nevertheless, United are “confident” that they can work out a “reasonable” fee to get the talented Portuguese player.

They have not ruled out approaching him about bringing him to Old Trafford this summer.

Before signing him, United need to move on some players in defense. With Lisandro Martinez and Yoro already at the club and another one coming in soon, it would be wise to move on either Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof.