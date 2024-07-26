Exclusive: Man United ace’s preferred destination revealed as West Ham agree terms for defender

It’s turning into the busiest of transfer windows for both Man United and West Ham.

For the Red Devils, it’s the first time that new part owners, INEOS, have been able to exert control over the market, and their work to date has been impressive to say the least.

In Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, they’ve landed two of European football’s brightest talents, and if they’re able to add Matthijs de Ligt into the mix too, they’ll surely enjoy the stability in defence that they’ve been missing.

Man United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka wants Serie A switch

From the Hammers point of view, Julen Lopetegui’s evident demands has seen technical director, Tim Steidten, working overtime in order to secure the targets which the Spaniard requires.

So far, the East Londoners have been marginally successful in their attempts to bring in the quality of players needed, with Wolves’ former captain, Max Kilman, arguably their biggest signing to date this summer.

Not being able to land further targets surely won’t be acceptable to Lopetegui, but he could have good news on the right-back front – and it doesn’t depend on Man United.

“Despite the rumours, I’m not aware of Noussair Mazraoui preferring a move to West Ham over Man United,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Man United still have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and they need him to leave first in order to bring in a new right-back.

“The situation whilst I’m writing is that West Ham can make a deal happen now as they have agreed terms with Bayern, but they’re still working on the player side.

“It’s also true that Wan-Bissaka would like to move to Italy but at the moment it’s not something advanced or concrete.

“An idea offered by intermediaries since April/May was a swap deal with Inter’s Denzel Dumfries, but it’s just agents trying to make a deal for two players out of contract in 2025.”

With a month still to go until the transfer window closes for another few months, there’s plenty of time for the deals that Romano mentions to be done.

Time will tell if both Premier League outfits are successful in that respect.