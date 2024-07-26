Christian Falk now reports that forgotten Manchester City ace Yan Couto could soon be off to the Bundesliga this summer.

The 22-year-old is understood to be a ‘very interesting player’ for Borussia Dortmund, with the German outfit considering the fullback a ‘main target’.

“One player at Manchester City, Yan Couto, who was on loan with Girona this season, is a very concrete option for Borussia Dortmund. He’s one of the main targets. So, I think this deal could happen this summer, as he’s a very interesting player for Dortmund,” the head of football at the BILD Group wrote in his exclusive Fact Files column with CaughtOffside.

The former Girona loan star registered 11 goal contributions (one goal and 10 assists) in 34 La Liga games as Michel guided the outfit to a third-place finish in the league.

MORE: Christian Falk drops definitive transfer update on Xavi Simons amid Man United & Arsenal interest

Should Manchester City allow Couto to leave?

It seems a somewhat strange situation given Kyle Walker is set to turn 35 next term (albeit in May).

As reliable a force the England international has been for the Sky Blues on the right flank over the years, one would think 22-year-old Couto would be a player for the immediate and long-term.

Evidently, and rather strangely, it seems Manchester City have made their mind up about the versatile fullback (who is capable of playing higher up the pitch).

Perhaps matters could quickly change once Dortmund submit a bid for the young defender this summer.

Otherwise, City’s loss could very well stand to be BVB’s gain.