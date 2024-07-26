Newcastle ready to let experienced first-team ace leave the club this summer

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The experienced defender is in the final year of his contract with the club and Newcastle and the Magpies will look to let him leave amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

According to a report from the Northern Echo, formal talks are expected to take place in the next couple of weeks as the club hierarchy looks to move him on.

Trippier has been a key player for Eddie Howe since joining the club, but he is in the twilight stages of his career and Newcastle are looking to plan for the future. Tino Livramento is likely to be the first choice right back at the club next season.

The 33-year-old is also one of Newcastle’s high earners and therefore letting him leave will free up the wage bill for Newcastle.

Saudi move would be ideal for Kieran Trippier

It will be interesting to see if Trippier ends up moving to Saudi Arabia this summer. Joining the Saudi Pro League at this stage of his career might not be a bad decision. He would get to enjoy the remaining years of his career in a league with lesser intensity and he would be able to earn a lot more money as well.

Newcastle have an ambitious project and they will look to push for trophies in the coming seasons. They must look to build their squad around talented young players and getting rid of players in their 30s would be a step in the right direction. Trippier is unlikely to get any better at this stage of his career and he will be on the decline soon.

Instead of losing him on a free transfer next year, Newcastle should look to sell him for a nominal price now.