Playmaker told he will struggle if he signs for West Ham

West Ham United are getting closer to completing the signing of Bayern Munich player Noussair Mazraoui.

The Hammers currently have the option of playing Valdimir Coufal at right-back, who at the age of 32, is not getting any younger.

With West Ham looking to revamp their squad under new manager Julen Loeptegui, they have identified the Bayern star as their top target and it seems like they have moved ahead of Man United in the race to sign him.

His potential arrival will address a huge problem in the starting line up for the club and would come as a major boost to manager Lopetegui.

However, Stefan Bienkowski, while speaking on the Talking Fussball podcast, mentioned his reservations about the Hammers signing the full-back.

“It makes a lot of sense (to sell him),” Bienkowski argues. “Mazraoui is such an interesting one. It hasn’t really worked out.

“He obviously joined the club in the wake of a very impressive performance for Morocco air the World Cup and I think everyone thought; ‘Wow, Bayern have just signed this outstanding wing-back.

“At times, Mazraoui has looked like that. But I think he’s really kind struggled from not being able to prove he is good at any one thing. He’s had performances where he’s able to kind of fall back on his great technical ability. He is a great pass of the ball. He can set up chances.

“But, as a dependable full-back, I just don’t think he was that for Bayern.

“I would actually be a little concerned for him in the Premier League because I would say, if there is one thing he has probably lacked, its physicality. I don’t think the Premier League will be any easier for him in that regard.”

The comments from Bienkowski would worry the West Ham United fans.

The Morocco international failed to make his mark at Bayern Munich and a move to the Premier League could revive his career.

Lopetegui is a clever tactician and if he is making a move for the player, he would have a proper plan laid out about how to use him.