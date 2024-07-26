“It’s true” – Fabrizio Romano provides transfer update on Man United swap deal

With Manchester United looking to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, they are targeting a move for a new right-back who can compete with Diogo Dalot.

A new striker has been signed along with a new centre-back but there are other positions in the squad that need to be strengthened.

The Red Devils are eyeing a move for a midfielder as well as a right-back, an attacking one and someone who has different qualities to Wan-Bissaka.

The former Crystal Palace defender might be heading out of the club soon and in order to replace him, Man United have identified their targets.

The player has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, just like Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries entering the final year of his deal at San Siro.

A potential swap deal between the two clubs for their full-backs has been mentioned, however, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update saying that it is not something imminent.

Romano has exclusively told GiveMeSport:

“They’re considering several players for that position. So it’s true that some intermediaries started discussing this idea between Wan-Bissaka and Dumfries. It is not something very easy. So at the moment, it is not something advanced.

“But some intermediaries are trying to bring it to the table of both clubs and see what’s going to happen. But again, it’s not that easy.

“Both players are out of contract next year, so this is why this idea started. Let’s see what’s going to happen between the clubs. Again, not something close or imminent.”

Man United are looking to make defensive reinforcements

The Red Devils are considering their options for the right-back position as they need an attacking player who can support the full-back and someone who would suit the playing style of manager Erik ten Hag.

Despite some good performances from Wan-Bissaka when he has showed his defensive quality, he has some limitations in his game and his ability to perform in the attacking third is limited.

Man United are looking for someone who can make runs, create chances, cross the ball when needed and Dumfries from Inter Milan is someone who can do that but as Romano said, a deal is far away from being completed.