Exclusive: Saudi interest threatens Cancelo’s dream return to Barcelona

Manchester City have set a price tag of €30m for Portuguese right-back, Joao Cancelo, and that could see Barcelona out of the race to sign him this summer.

The Catalans are angry with the Premier League club and have told City that they’ve raised the price tag already set for the player.

Barca do want to complete the transfer, but they’re only willing to invest €20m.

Indeed, the Portuguese player’s agents already agreed personal terms with Barcelona during initial negotiations with City, but Barca have insisted on the discount to get the deal over the line.

Unfortunately for the Spanish league giants, Man City hold all the aces in negotiations at this stage.

Al-Ahli and Al-Ettifaq from the Saudi Pro League are willing to pay the €30m fee, and Serie A’s Juventus and Inter Milan have both registered an interest too, meaning that City can sell to the highest bidder.

From Cancelo’s own point of view, he only wants a return to Catalonia and will not prioritise a move anywhere else.

Barca could yet pull off the transfer despite City’s best efforts to maximise Cancelo’s sale price.