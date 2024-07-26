Serge Gnabry addresses Bayern Munich future amid Newcastle links

Serge Gnabry has blasted the ‘crazy’ speculation linking him with a move away from Bayern Munich this summer amid reported interest from Newcastle United.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed some incredible highs during his six years with the Bavarians, notching 86 goals and 53 assists in 238 appearances across all competitions, winning five Bundesliga titles and a Champions League among a host of other major honours along the way.

However, 2023/24 was a struggle for Gnabry, who missed large chunks of the season with a muscle injury, restricting him to just 20 appearances across all competitions — only 10 of which came in league play.

Bayern have been extremely active in the market this summer as they back new manager Vincent Kompany, signing the likes of Joao Palhinha, Hiroki Ito and, most poignantly for Gnabry, Michael Olise.

Gnabry brushes of Newcastle speculation

Bayern’s transfer activity — which is likely not done yet — has led to speculation linking a few existing players with the exit door.

Gnabry — formerly of Arsenal and West Brom — is one such player, with Newcastle United reportedly enquiring about the 45-time Germany international.

However, Gnabry himself has reacted strongly to the speculation, labelling it ‘crazy’.

“To be honest, I find it a bit crazy how wildly people are speculating back and forth, not only about my name but also about the names of my teammates. Especially since we all have valid contracts and are still playing football at the highest level,” Gnabry told the Süddeutsche Zeitung (via Get Football News Germany).

In response to questions about the increased competition for places following Olise’s arrival, Gnabry added: “I have been playing professional football for over ten years; I know what it’s like. New players are brought in every year; that’s just the way it is.

“We all know what to do in a situation like this; it’s about not worrying too much about it and concentrating on ourselves.”