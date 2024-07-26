Sky Sports reporter claims Arsenal could soon table an offer for world class striker

Arsenal have not made the biggest of moves in the transfer market so far.

The Gunners have completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper David Raya while they are edging closer to sign Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori.

A new midfielder and a striker is also expected to arrive at the Emirates Stadium this summer but at this point, the Gunners are not close to any new signing in those positions.

They have been linked with strikers throughout the summer transfer window with the names of Ivan Toney, Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen mentioned in the media.

However, according to Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, they can now make an offer soon for Napoli attacker Osimhen.

The Nigerian attacker helped Napoli win their first league title in a long time when he fired them to Serie A title win in 2022-23.

Osimhen is considered one of the best attackers in world football right now and any team in the world would love to sign him.

He has performed consistently for years now and shown his talent at the biggest stage.

Osimhen’s contract contains a release clause valued at well over £100 million and he has been linked with a move away from Naples all summer, with Paris Saint-Germain also mentioned as one of his possible future destinations.

Di Marzio has stated that Arsenal could make a move for the attacker but it remains to be seen if the Gunners have the financial pedigree of activating his release clause.

Since accepting a new deal with a release clause for possible suitors in December 2023, Osimhen has been associated with a departure from Serie A.

Arsenal would have to pay a premium to sign Osimhen

The Nigerian striker is still at Napoli despite strong interest from elite European teams since no team has fulfilled the release clause in his contract.

The release clause, which is estimated to be worth between €120 and €130 million, is still a major roadblock to completing the deal.

Mikel Arteta would jump at the opportunity to sign a striker who can help them win the Premier League title and end Manchester City’s dominance in England.