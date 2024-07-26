After the other Spurs players had completed the training, Djed Spence was seen engaging in some one-on-one coaching, according to Alasdair Gold.

Coach Matt Well began the practice with the right-back as the other players were working on their free kicks, passing, and shooting.

But even after his teammates had completed, Spence continued the defensive drill in which he had to stop crosses from being placed into the box.

After yet another difficult campaign, Spence’s career is showing quite the turnaround this pre-season under Postecoglou.

Tottenham Hotspur are in Tokyo, Japan, where they will play one friendly in preparation for the next season before heading to South Korea.