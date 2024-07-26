After the other Spurs players had completed the training, Djed Spence was seen engaging in some one-on-one coaching, according to Alasdair Gold.
Coach Matt Well began the practice with the right-back as the other players were working on their free kicks, passing, and shooting.
After yet another difficult campaign, Spence’s career is showing quite the turnaround this pre-season under Postecoglou.
Tottenham Hotspur are in Tokyo, Japan, where they will play one friendly in preparation for the next season before heading to South Korea.