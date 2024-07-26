Tottenham in talks to sign bargain Harry Kane replacement with 52 goals across last two seasons

Tottenham are in talks for Lille forward Jonathan David as the Premier League club look to finally replace Harry Kane in North London.

The Canadian international has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 side for a while now but Lille president Olivier Létang has admitted that the forward is likely to leave this summer and the 24-year-old could be signed at the bargain price of £20m as he has just one year remaining on his current contract.

The current transfer window would be the ideal time for the French club to sell David should he fail to pen a new deal and there are several clubs in the Premier League monitoring his situation.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea and West Ham have shown an interest in the Canadian star throughout the summer window, but it is Tottenham who have started talks with Lille for the striker.

The North London club failed to replace their main goalscorer Harry Kane last summer as the England star departed the Premier League club for Bayern Munich and hope to address their lack of striker options ahead of the new campaign.

Ange Postecoglou relied on the goals of Spurs captain Son Heung-min last season but could he be set to welcome a new number nine ahead of the 2024/25 getting underway next month?

Is Lille forward Jonathan David ready for Tottenham step?

A move to Tottenham would be a great opportunity for David to show his ability having been a key player for Lille since joining the French club in 2020.

The 24-year-old has gone on to feature in 183 matches for the Ligue 1 club, producing 84 goals and 18 assists. The Canada international managed to score an incredible 52 goals for Lille across the previous two seasons, which hints that he is ready for the next step in his career.

It remains to be seen how serious Tottenham are about signing David as talks continue to see if a deal can be done.