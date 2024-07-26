This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Absolutely no change in Trent’s current situation despite reports

As I always repeat, footballers are friends but it means nothing in terms of transfers.

Just because Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham have been seen having dinner together… there’s really nothing more to say.

They are great friends and that’s it.

Real Madrid are monitoring Trent’s situation as reported back in March and the situation has absolutely not changed at all so far.

Villa dreaming of stunning João Félix capture

Aston Villa are dreaming of João Félix.

He’s the ultimate target, especially for Unai Emery who’s a big fan of the player and he’d love to work with him.

It’s still early, nothing advancing now, but one to watch.

Let me clarify guys that it’s a complicated deal because it’s very expensive on fee and salary, but Villa want to try.

Wan-Bissaka prefers Serie A switch, whilst West Ham agree terms with Bayern for Mazraoui

Despite the rumours, I’m not aware of Noussair Mazraoui preferring a move to West Ham over Man United.

Man United still have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and they need him to leave first in order to bring in a new right-back.

The situation whilst I’m writing is that West Ham can make a deal happen now as they have agreed terms with Bayern, but they’re still working on the player side.

It’s also true that Wan-Bissaka would like to move to Italy but at the moment it’s not something advanced or concrete.

An idea offered by intermediaries since April/May was a swap deal with Inter’s Denzel Dumfries, but it’s just agents trying to make a deal for two players out of contract in 2025.

No Barça move for Dani Olmo until Nico Williams story is clarified

Guys, I keep repeating that Barça are focusing at the moment on Nico Williams.

Barça want Nico Williams as their absolute priority and all of their efforts are going into trying to get a deal done.

They’re waiting for Nico’s final approval and for La Liga to give the green light to the deal, so it could be announced at any moment.

Dani Olmo remains very appreciated by Barça, but he will only be discussed after the Nico story is clarified.

Al-Hilal make contact for Vitor Roque

Sticking with Barça, and this is an important topic; Vitor Roque.

Al-Hilal have made contact with Barcelona and with the camp of the player, and they are prepared to start the negotiation with Barça.

It’s not correct to say that there is already an agreement between Al-Hilal and Barça, but there are contacts ongoing between the clubs, and Al-Hilal are really interested in Vitor Roque.

The new regulation in Saudi Arabia allows the club to have two players under 21 and it’s really important to have young talent in the squad.

Now Al-Hilal are trying and it could be important for Barça and Financial Fair Play, because obviously it will help Barcelona a lot for their movements – but it depends on the player.

Vitor Roque had the possibility one year ago to go to Man United, to go to Italian clubs, he had many possibilities – and he decided to go to Barcelona. Now, one year later, he has to decide whether he wants to go to Saudi Arabia or not.

It depends on the player, depends on his agent, depends on his staff, but the interest of Al-Hilal is there so let’s see if it’s going to become something close or concrete.

Chelsea waiting on Villarreal and Osimhen wants PSG

I’m not aware of anything fresh between Chelsea and Victor Osimhen.

What I wanted to say is that Victor Osimhen, first of all, wants to leave Napoli, and the intention of Napoli remains to sign Romelu Lukaku, so this is the plan.

What’s happening with Osimhen at the moment? Paris Saint-Germain have no intention to accept the first two conditions that Napoli discussed with them last week.

Almost seven days ago, Napoli asked for Kang-in Lee to be part of the deal and PSG said no. Then Napoli asked PSG to pay the release clause, and PSG said no.

So if the price drops, we can still consider PSG as an option, because Victor Osimhen would love to go to PSG and gave the green light to them 10 days ago.

I can also tell you that there is still no business between Chelsea and Villarreal for Filip Jörgensen.

From what I’m told, the goalkeeper wants to go to Chelsea and Chelsea are working on it.

They offered €20m but Villarreal want €25m, so it’s a really small gap.

The negotiation will probably go to next week, but there’s a big chance to get the deal done.

Newcastle appreciate Marc Pubill but nothing close yet

There have been rumours linking Almería’s Marc Pubill with Newcastle, and whilst he is appreciated, at the moment there are no negotiations ongoing for him.

He’s been scouted for months, same with Italian clubs like Roma who have also been monitoring him.

At the moment, still nothing close or advanced.