West Ham given all clear to sign 32-year-old Barcelona star

West Ham FC
West Ham United have made signings in most positions so far this summer.

The Hammers have strengthened their creative department as well as their defensive line up.

The arrival of new manager Julen Lopetegui at the club has given the fans hope of successful times ahead.

The Hammers finished in the top half of the Premier League table last season and now they will be hoping to make it to the European places under Lopetegui, who is brought in to play an attacking brand of football.

According to Catalunya Radio, West Ham are one of the clubs best positioned to sign Barcelona star Sergi Roberto.

The other clubs interested in signing the Barcelona player are Aston Villa and Ajax.

The Spanish manager has been linked with a move for Roberto due to the manager’s links with the Spain national team in the past.

After making his debut in 2010, Roberto has served the La Liga powerhouses for a considerable amount of time, totaling 373 appearances.

Sergi Roberto will add quality and experience to West Ham

He is a versatile player who can play at any position in the defense or in the midfield.

Signing him would add experience to the West Ham squad as well as give them an option of a player who can play in a number of different positions.

Over the last four seasons, the player has started only 38 league matches for the Spanish giants.

He is considered surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou and the Hammers could provide him the right opportunity to revive his career.

