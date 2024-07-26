West Ham appear to have taken the lead, thus far, when it comes to Crysencio Summerville’s future.

The Hammers are, according to sources close to CaughtOffside, actively working on the deal in question. Despite reports suggesting other Premier League outfits are involved (namely, Chelsea), Leeds United have still only received a convincing approach from the Hammers so far.

The Blues still haven’t made concrete contact for the Dutchman. Other linked outfits in Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa are interested but have still yet to push forward for the player.

Julen Lopetegui’s side is now planning fresh contact with Leeds in a bid to finalise a move for the footballer who registered 21 goals across all competitions last term.

What other transfers are West Ham working on?

Meanwhile, final steps are being made for Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui. An £18m transfer fee, including bonuses, should be agreed.

The club continues to monitor the situation of Aaron Wan-Bissaka (contract expiring in 2025) for a potential solution at right-back.

The backline is also a focus for decision-makers at West Ham, with the club working on bringing in a new centre-back. The Hammers are strong admirers of versatile fullback Lutsharel Geertruida (can play in the centre of defence) who, bearing in mind his contract also expires in 2025, has also been approached by clubs across Italy, Germany and England.

Nayef Aguerd’s potential departure to Saudi Arabia this summer would open up possibilities for investment in a young star to bolster the backline.

In midfield, N’Golo Kante remains the dream target. The Frenchman is also followed by Barcelona, despite Al-Ittihad’s insistence that they have no intention of parting with the player this summer.