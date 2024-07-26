Transfer setback for West Ham has pushed club to move for rival defender

West Ham United are keen to add more players to the signings they have already made this summer.

The Hammers have added Wes Foderingham, Max Kilman and Max Guilherme this summer and they are ready to spend more to improve the level of their squad.

Under David Moyes, West Ham finished in the top half of the Premier League table but next season, they would be hoping to make it to European places under Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers defense leaked goals for fun last season, with only the three relegated teams conceding more goals than the east Londoners.

However, they have addressed that problem by signing Kilman and now they are targeting a move for another central defender.

According to Tutto Juve, West Ham are reportedly considering signing Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah this summer.

The defender was left out of the team’s squad for their preseason tour, which means he is being made available for a transfer.

The Hammers can take advantage of the situation by making a move for the defender, who can play in a number of positions in the defensive setup.

West Ham’s initial target was Jean Clair-Todibo but after their move for the Ligue 1 defender failed to progress, they have now shifted their attention towards the Chelsea defender.

Trevoh Chalobah would suit West Ham more than Todibo

It could be prove to be a blessing in disguise as Chalobah would be a much better addition to the West Ham defense and his experience in the Premier League could prove valuable for the Hammers.

Chalobah has the talent to play in a number of different setups, in a back three as well as with a partner in a back four.

He would form a solid partnership with Kilman and the presence of both the defenders together may help Lopetegui to solve his team’s defensive issues.