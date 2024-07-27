Arne Slot has provided an update on Andy Robertson after the Scottish defender suffered an ankle injury during the European Championship.

With the new season quickly approaching, Premier League clubs are launching their pre-season tours with many sides choosing America to conduct their preparations.

Liverpool is just one of these teams as they kicked off their pre-season tour in Pittsburgh against Real Betis with the Reds winning 1-0 courtesy of a Dominik Szobozlai strike.

Speaking after the contest, the new Liverpool boss was questioned about the fitness of defender Robertson, after suffering an ankle injury last month.

‘He is not fully fit yet,’ he said via the Metro.

‘But we are expecting him in the end of the tour – maybe just after the tour – to be fully fit again.He took a small injury into the Euros and afterwards he had to recover from that after playing those games. But we will expect him back after our tour – but he joined us over here.’

The 30-year-old missed a sizeable chunk of last season after suffering a shoulder injury which kept him out of 13 league games before suffering a slight ankle problem.

The Reds will face Arsenal next up on their pre-season tour on the 1st of August before playing Manchester United on the fourth.

Slot’s side will kick-off their Premier League season against Ipswich Town on the 17th of August with the Dutch manager hoping to have the majority of his first team back.