Archie Gray has already impressed Tottenham fans with a magical piece of dribbling in midfield on Friday night.

With many Premier League clubs conducting their pre-season preparations in the United States, Tottenham have travelled to Asia where they will compete against some of the top teams on the continent.

They got their tour underway against Japanese champions Vissel Kobe in Tokyo where they produced a 3-2 win thanks to a late Mikey Moore winner.

Although early pre-season games may not be as appealing with many stars still recovering from the international competitions, Spurs fans were eager to catch a glimpse of new signing Gray.

The English midfielder didn’t disappoint as he demonstrated his quick feet in midfield as well as his defensive ability.

archie gray you are unbelievable pic.twitter.com/eCcsm5e9rB — 𝑲𝒐𝒔𝒕𝒌𝒂 🇦🇹 (@thfckostka) July 27, 2024

