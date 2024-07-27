Arsenal are interested in signing the Argentine defensive midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez this summer.

According to a report from Bolavip, they are keen on securing the services of the Boca Juniors defensive midfielder and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official proposal in the coming weeks.

Arsenal need to bring in more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Fernandez should prove to be a quality acquisition. He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia as well. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can win the race for his signature. They need to find a quality partner for Declan Rice and the South American midfielder would be the right fit for them.

Jorginho is in his twilight years and Thomas Partey has had his fair share of injury problems. Arsenal need a combative midfielder who will protect the central defence and add physicality to the midfield. Fernandez seems like the ideal fit for them. He will help them tighten up defensively and he will break up opposition attacks in the midfield as well.

Ezequiel Fernandez might fancy Arsenal move

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be quite attractive for the midfielder and he will be tempted to join Arsenal if the opportunity presents itself. Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down for most players. In addition to that, regular football in England could accelerate his development and help Fernandez fulfil his potential.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can secure an agreement with Boca Juniors now. Arsenal certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done, but they will not want to overspend on the player. Boca Juniors will have to be reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.