Arsenal have reportedly enquired about signing Boca Juniors midfielder Ezequiel Fernández as they look to add more depth ahead of the new season.

With the new Premier League season on the horizon, Mikel Arteta’s side is currently in the United States gearing up for another gruelling season both in England and on the continent.

The bloated fixture calendar for top teams makes squad depth more important than ever especially off the back of a summer where many top players were representing their countries in international tournaments.

With several players expected to leave the Gunners before the window closes, Arsenal fans will be keen to see some new faces added to restore a quality depth.

Riccardo Calafiori is expected to be announced as a new signing relatively soon with the club now set to turn their attention to another incoming.

According to reports from a South American outlet, Bolavip Arsenal have made contact with Boca Juniors for defensive midfielder Fernandez.

The 22-year-old Argentina international has impressed over the past couple of seasons and grabbed the attention of several top clubs.

The report claims that Boca Juniors value the player at over £13 million with the Gunners also said to have a long-standing interest in the player.

With both Jorginho and Thomas Paretey entering the latter stages of their careers, bringing in a young defensive midfielder who can grow into the position would seem like an ideal decision for Arteta.