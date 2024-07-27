Goalkeeper who faced Messi, Ronaldo, Suarez names Liverpool flop as toughest opponent

Former Premier League goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has named Liverpool flop Andy Carroll as his surprise pick for toughest-ever opponent.

Begovic played over 250 games in the English top flight, as well as in the Champions League and Europa League, turning out for the likes of Chelsea, Stoke, Bournemouth and Everton — as well as AC Milan and Qarabag overseas.

During that time — and across his 63-cap career for Bosnia — Begovic went up against some of the world’s best forwards, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Sergio Aguero.

However, the veteran stopper says that Carroll — who flopped at Anfield with just 11 goals in 58 games between 2011 and 2012 — was always a more difficult opponent due to his ‘physical’ approach.

“You’ve got the usual suspects, I’ve played against some of the best strikers – especially in Premier League history,” 37-year-old Begovic — who is now a free agent following a spell in the Championship with QPR — told talkSPORT.

“Fernando Torres, Sergio Aguero, Luis Suarez, those sorts of players that can do everything.

“But actually from a physical point of view, the likes of Andy Carroll.”

“When a high ball comes and you’re challenging with them, no matter if you’ve got your hands there, they are such big guys,” Begovic added of Carroll, who now plies his trade in France with Ligue 2 side Amiens.

“A great spring, they were always very difficult and very much a handful.

“Not just for myself, but also for the defenders.”