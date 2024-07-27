Aston Villa left back Alex Moreno is attracting interest from Villarreal, Valencia and Seville according to Football Insider.

Villa have been busy in the window and have made a number of signings as they look to strengthen Unai Emery’s squad ahead of Champions League football next season.

The most recent arrival was midfielder Amadou Onana from Everton in a deal worth £50m, whilst the likes of Ian Maatsen, Jaden Philogene and Ross Barkley have all arrived.

Moreno attracting interest from La Liga

It isn’t just about incomings at Villa Park and a number of players are also expected to leave the club to help balance the books.

Villa have already sold club record signing Moussa Diaby to Saudi side Al-Ittihad after just one season at the club and it now appears Moreno is heading towards the exit door.

Moreno joined Villa from Spanish side Real Betis in January 2023, but he played second fiddle to Lucas Digne last season and the arrival of Maatsen has seemingly pushed the Spaniard further down the pecking order, and it would appear he’s now third choice at left back.

According to Football Insider Moreno is keen on a return to La Liga with the likes of Villarreal, Seville and Valencia all interested in his services.

The reports also adds that Villa are trying to persuade the 31-year-old to stay at the club, but could be forced to sell him if he pushes for a move away.

Moreno has made 43 appearances to date for Villa, but only started ten Premier League games last season as Villa secured a top four finish.

Emery’s side are still looking to add more signings and have most recently been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, who had a spell at Chelsea in the 2022/2023 season and spent the last campaign on loan at Barcelona.