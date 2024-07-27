Manchester United are now understood to be pressing forward in their bid to sign Bayern Munich fullback Noussair Mazraoui.

Sources close to CaughtOffside have made it clear that there will be no issue over securing personal terms with the 26-year-old.

That said, should the Red Devils be unsuccessfull in their pursuit of the Moroccan star, Dutch head coach Erik ten Hag has a “plan B” line up in the form Inter Milan right-back Denze Dumfries.

MORE: Exclusive: Talks underway as Liverpool renegotiate for Anthony Gordon; Newcastle make transfer stance clear

Inter Milan will fight back to keep Dumfries

Inter Milan, for what it’s worth, won’t take any potential interest lying down. The Serie A giants are understood to have held talks to extend the terms of their 28-year-old defender.

However, this could come to a standstill should the No.2 look for a move to the Premier League.

The Red Devils have a “Plan C” in place either way, which is to be ready to compete with fellow English top-flight rivals Arsenal and Liverpool (plus PSG) for Feyenoord star Lutsharel Geertruida.

The Rotterdam-born fullback excelled under the tutelage of Arne Slot last term, registering 14 goal contributions in 47 games (across all competitions).

Meanwhile, West Ham United continue talks with Manchester United over the possibility of signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.