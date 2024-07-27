23-year-old Tottenham player has decided when he wants to play next season

Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 23-year-old Spanish winger is expected to leave and he wants to join the La Liga outfit Girona this summer. According to journalist Nil Sola, the player is keen on a move to Girona and the two clubs are currently in discussions over a potential move.

The Spanish winger has struggled for regular game time at Tottenham and he played a total of 233 first-team minutes last season. A player of his quality and potential needs to play more often and it will be interesting to see if Girona are prepared to provide him with that opportunity.

The Spanish outfit had an impressive season last year and they secured Champions League qualification as well. It is no surprise that Gil wants to join them this summer.

Bryan Gil needs to leave Tottenham

Meanwhile, a return to his homeland will be an added incentive for the player. Gil will look to get his career back on track with regular football at the Spanish club next season. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can iron out an agreement in the coming weeks.

The transfer has not worked out for Tottenham or the player. It would make sense for them to go their separate ways now. Gil will not want to go out on loan, especially when he does not have a long-term future at Tottenham. The club should look to cut their losses on him as well and sell him permanently.

Girona will be hoping to take advantage of this situation at Spurs sign the winger for a reasonable price. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.