Chelsea are set to sign Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors.

The 19-year-old defender will travel to the United Kingdom on Monday to undergo his medical and complete the formalities of the deal. Chelsea have agreed on a deal with Boca Juniors for the player and they will pay in excess of $20 million (£16m) for him, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The talented young defender will stay on loan at Boca Juniors until January and he is expected to join up with the Blues after that. Anselmino is highly rated in South America and he should prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Chelsea.

The Blues need to add more quality and depth to their defensive unit. They parted ways with Thiago Silva earlier this summer and Anselmino could be the ideal long-term replacement for the Brazilian.

The 19-year-old will be tempted to showcase his qualities in the Premier League in the near future. He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football, and he will look to establish himself as an indispensable asset for the club. Anselmino will be a future investment for Chelsea, and he has the potential to justify the $20 million investment in the coming seasons.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – FEBRUARY 14: Aaron Anselmino of Boca Juniors warms up before a Copa de la Liga 2024 group B match between Boca Juniors and Central Cordoba at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on February 14, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Anselmino will be a future prospect for Chelsea

Meanwhile, Chelsea have shown willingness to invest in talented young players in recent years, and they have added to the formidable pool of young talent at the club with the signing of Anselmino.

The fans will be excited to see their new signing in action in the near future, and they will hope that he can hit the ground running and adapt to English football quickly.

The defender was linked with other European heavyweights as well, but Chelsea have moved quickly to secure the services of the Argentine prodigy.

