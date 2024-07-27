Chelsea close to signing 22-year-old for almost half of his release clause

Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign the Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

According to HITC, Chelsea have agreed on a deal in principle for the 22-year-old goalkeeper and he is set to cost around £20 million.

The goalkeeper has a £38 million release clause in his contract but Chelsea have managed to secure an agreement to sign him for almost half of the clause.

Chelsea needed to add more quality and depth to the goal-keeping unit. Robert Sanchez has not been able to impress since joining the club from Brighton last summer and the Blues are looking at alternatives.

Meanwhile, Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to leave the club permanently this summer as well. Chelsea needed to bring in a quality goalkeeper and the 22-year-old should prove to be a long-term acquisition.

Jorgensen has shown his quality in La Liga this past season and the Swedish-born Dane could be a key player for the club in the long term.

The report from HITC claims that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City were keeping tabs on the young goalkeeper as well but Chelsea have won the race for his signature.

Chelsea have dealt with Villarreal when they signed Nicolas Jackson and the amicable relationship between the two clubs might have played a role in securing a swift agreement.

Jorgensen will look to make his mark at Chelsea

Meanwhile, Jorgensen will be hoping to establish himself as a regular starter for Chelsea next season and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether he can hit the ground running in English football next season. If he manages to fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons, the £20 million investment could look like a bargain.

The player is now expected to undergo his medical with the Premier League club soon.