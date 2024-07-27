Chelsea legend questions Enzo Maresca after pre-season draw

Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf has questioned Enzo Maresca’s tactics after his side’s pre-season clash with Wrexham earlier this week.

After another debilitating season in London for the Blues which saw them finish in sixth place, fans will be looking forward to a new season with their young and talented side.

Although Mauricio Pochettino was able to finally get his side to gel together, winning their last I’ve games in the Premier League in impressive fashion, it was too little too late as he was sacked from the position.

Leicester City boss Maresca was then appointed as his replacement with the Italian manager impressing in the Championship the prior campaign.

The London club got their pre-season campaign underway against Wrexham earlier this week where they drew 2-2 with the Welsh club.

Speaking on ESPN after the contest, former Chelsea star Leboeuf questioned the Italian manager’s tactics during the contest.

“I’m not a fan of it. I understand that you want to keep the ball and tire the opponent and not give the ball away too easily, but it’s a risk.” He said on Chelsea playing out from the back.

“And sometimes, it’s too much of a risk for me, especially from goalkeepers and centre backs.”