Chelsea have reportedly sealed the deal for goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen as they look to bring in another number two behind Robert Sanchez.

Compared to their own lofty standards, the Blues have had a relatively quiet summer transfer window so far similar to many other Premier League clubs.

The main reason for this was the European Championships and Copa America which saw many of the world’s best players pre-occupied with international duty.

With both competitions now over and next season quickly approaching, many deals are beginning to get finalised as clubs race to get their squad together for their respective pre-season tours.

Chelsea is no different to this as they have reportedly sealed the deal for another goalkeeper, Jorgensen, according to Fabrizio Romano.

🚨🔵 EXCLUSIVE: Filip Jørgensen to Chelsea, here we go! Deal done and closed right now between clubs. Chelsea will pay €24.5m fee to Villarreal for Danish talented GK, long term deal also agreed. Deal done by Goal Management and Epic Sports agencies. New GK for Maresca. 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/DrPwPFwaQo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2024

The 22-year-old starred for Spanish club Villareal last season starting in 36 La Liga games last season with his side finishing the season in eighth place.

The signing fits Chelsea’s model of recruiting young talented players with Jorgensen set to battle it out with Sanchez for the number one spot.