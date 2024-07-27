Chelsea seal deal for 22-year-old La Liga star

Chelsea have reportedly sealed the deal for goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen as they look to bring in another number two behind Robert Sanchez.

Compared to their own lofty standards, the Blues have had a relatively quiet summer transfer window so far similar to many other Premier League clubs.

The main reason for this was the European Championships and Copa America which saw many of the world’s best players pre-occupied with international duty.

With both competitions now over and next season quickly approaching, many deals are beginning to get finalised as clubs race to get their squad together for their respective pre-season tours.

Chelsea is no different to this as they have reportedly sealed the deal for another goalkeeper, Jorgensen, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old starred for Spanish club Villareal last season starting in 36 La Liga games last season with his side finishing the season in eighth place.

The signing fits Chelsea’s model of recruiting young talented players with Jorgensen set to battle it out with Sanchez for the number one spot.

