Chelsea are interested in improving their attacking options with the signing of Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid.

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have not given up on their pursuit of the 20-year-old attacker and they could look to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

However, Atletico Madrid do not want to sell the player and they want him to sign a new contract with them. The Spanish giants are hoping to include a €120 million release clause in his contract.

Meanwhile, Jacobs believes that Atletico Madrid might be tempted to sell the player if Chelsea offer around €70 million. It remains to be seen whether the Blues are ready to break the bank for him.

They signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal last summer and the striker has not been able to live up to the expectations. They need someone who can lead the line for them and add goals and creativity to the side. Omorodion has proven his quality in La Liga and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League as well. He has the physical and technical attributes to do well at Chelsea.

Omorodion would be a future investment

The talented young striker was on loan at Alaves last season and he scored 9 goals in the league. He is likely to improve with coaching and experience. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Alaves head coach Luis Garcia described him as: “He’s a player with a privileged physique, imposing just looking at him. Big, strong, fast, wants to learn and improve. His movement into space is very good, and he wins a lot of duels. He needs to demand more of himself to become a really top player.”

The opportunity to join a big club like Chelsea will certainly be an attractive proposition for him especially if they are willing to provide him with game time assurances. It will be interesting to see where the young striker ends up.