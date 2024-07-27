Scale of Chelsea’s woes laid bare as huge transfer revelation made

Ever since Todd Boehly took over at Chelsea, transfer business has been brisk to say the least.

The American has already overseen a fire sale of sorts, with Financial Fair Play and the need to stay within the parameters of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) paramount.

The make up of the squad has changed over the past couple of seasons, as have the managers.

Chelsea to sell up to 12 players this summer

Such upheaval probably goes some way to explaining why the Blues have struggled for consistency in their performances and results.

Previously lauded managers such as Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino have found it difficult which says much about the conditions they’ve had to work under.

Chelsea legend, Frank Lampard, was an absolute disaster in the caretaker role, and now Enzo Maresca, who has never managed a club in the English top-flight, is charged with the responsibility.

It was always going to be a difficult ask for the Italian in any event, but news, via The Sun, that the club are ready to sell up to 12 players will surely come as a hammer blow.

The woes that have underscored Chelsea’s way of working therefore seem set to continue, and it might well stop what Maresca is planning in its tracks.

For fans of the club, the news isn’t likely to be something they want to hear.

Silverware hasn’t been forthcoming under the Boehly regime, and a Europa Conference League berth for the forthcoming season isn’t the competition that as storied an outfit as Chelsea would want to be in either.

Frankly, Boehly only has himself to blame for the malaise that the club find themselves in, and if another dozen players are going to be eased out of the exit door, expect the current status quo to remain.